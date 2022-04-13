Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.27. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 8,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$120.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

