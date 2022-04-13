Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.87) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Evotec stock traded down €1.84 ($2.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.05 ($27.23). The stock had a trading volume of 960,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.88. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($49.82).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

