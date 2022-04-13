Exeedme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $637,619.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $637,619.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

