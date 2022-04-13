Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Update

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,783. Exeo Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

