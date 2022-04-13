Expedia Group (EXPE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently:

4/9/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $220.00.

4/1/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $216.00 to $240.00.

2/15/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

