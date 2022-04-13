Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.78.

EXPE stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

