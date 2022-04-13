Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 2,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

