Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

