FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $425.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

