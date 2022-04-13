FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $2.99 million and $657,349.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001633 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004077 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00048212 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

