Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 98,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

