FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,460 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.50. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,766.59 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

