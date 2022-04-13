FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.