FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $292.51 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.52 and a 200 day moving average of $336.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

