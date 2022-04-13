FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

