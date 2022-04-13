FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

