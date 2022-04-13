FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,336,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

