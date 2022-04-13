FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

HUM stock opened at $449.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a 200-day moving average of $430.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

