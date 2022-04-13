FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 219,980 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

