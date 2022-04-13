Fear NFTs Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.65 or 0.07472906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,332.61 or 0.99873946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041418 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

