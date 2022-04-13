FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

