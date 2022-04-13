FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
