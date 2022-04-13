Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,177,763 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £19.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.
Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)
