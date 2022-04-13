Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,177,763 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £19.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.