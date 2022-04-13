Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,350,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

