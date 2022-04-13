Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 5,125 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of INmune Bio worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $388,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. B. Riley cut their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

