Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,601 Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,875. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

