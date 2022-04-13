Fermata Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

