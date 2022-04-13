Fermata Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

