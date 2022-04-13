Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

