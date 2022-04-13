Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

