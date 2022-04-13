Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

GPE opened at GBX 711 ($9.27) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 120.51.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.