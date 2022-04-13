Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 6,310 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Switch were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 601,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

