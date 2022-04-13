Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 434.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $299.64 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.79.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

