Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 40.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 256.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.