Fifth Third Bancorp Has $834,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

