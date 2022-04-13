Fifth Third Bancorp Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $330.10 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.74.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

