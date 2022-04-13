Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

