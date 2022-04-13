First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $86.00. The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 4815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,739,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.