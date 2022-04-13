First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at BTIG Research

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.