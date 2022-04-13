First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $632.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $728.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

In other news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

