First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, an increase of 18,629.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,938,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCGD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. First Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

