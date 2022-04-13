First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

