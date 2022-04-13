First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 519.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

