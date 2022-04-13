First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 30,173 shares.The stock last traded at $37.06 and had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.