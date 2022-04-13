First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.60

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.60 and traded as low as C$39.79. First National Financial shares last traded at C$39.84, with a volume of 40,692 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. CIBC decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.
About First National Financial (TSE:FN)
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
