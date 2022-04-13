First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 7,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,042. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

