First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FRC traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,983. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,995,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
