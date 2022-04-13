First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 534.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.