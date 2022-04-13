First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.32. 154,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 222,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

