First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FCEF stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.38% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.