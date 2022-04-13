First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading 2.6% Higher

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.91 and last traded at $154.45. 73,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 57,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

